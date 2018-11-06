Staff threatened during robbery at Northampton Co-op

Shoppers who witnessed a robbery at a Northampton Co-op are being asked to come forward

The crime took place at 6.10am on Friday, November 2, when two masked men forced their way into the Co-Op in Newnham Road, in St Davids.

They threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes before escaping on foot.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating the crime would like to speak to three shoppers in the store at the time of the incident, as well as anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects."

One of the robbers is described as wearing jeans, a dark-coloured parka jacket with the hood up, and a white mask covering his face.

Anyone with any information about the robbers is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or speak to Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Read more: Latest court listings from Northampton