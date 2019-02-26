St Patrick's Day celebration planned for Northampton

A hearty meal followed by hours of music and dancing will await more than 150 visitors at a special St Patrick's Day event in Northampton.

Northampton Irish Support Group have organised the St Patrick's Day Dinner and Dance at Kingsley Park Working Men's Club for the day itself, Sunday March 17.

Festivities begin at 11.30am with a two-course meal of bacon and cabbage with parsley-covered new potatoes, followed by apple pie and ice cream.

It will be followed by traditional Irish dancing and live music from Michael Gallagher. Revellers can also expect Ceili dancing, waltzing and line dancing until 4pm.

Organiser Josephine Shally said: "There's always a great atmosphere. People get up and have a good time and the dancefloor is always full.

"It's great fun and everybody gets on."

Tickets priced £15 are still available and can be purchased by calling Northampton 629502.

The Northampton Irish Support Group is a community focused non-profit which has been running since the 1990's, funded mainly by the Irish government but also through fundraisers.

It was set up to provide social and welfare support to the elderly Irish population in Northampton, many of whom arrived here in the 1950s and 1960s.