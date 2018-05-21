St James shop to be given go-ahead to sell alcohol despite residents' objections

A St James shop is set to be granted a licence to sell alcohol by Northampton Borough Council despite objections from a handful of residents.

Neighbours submitted their protestations claiming there is an existing problem with late-night drinking and antisocial behaviour in the area around Euro Foods Plus, which will occupy the former Natwest bank building in St James Road.

Residents also argue there are a number of licenced premises nearby including convenience stores, an Aldi and an Iceland.

"Granting another licence for a premises to sell alcohol will only turn this area of town further into a magnet for those that wish to spend their day being inebriated," wrote one objector.

Another resident wrote: "I would like to think that that premises could be utilised in a more positive way that would benefit the local community rather than increasing the pressure on the limited police and council resources and budgets that have to deal with antisocial behaviour, and causing more concerns for local residents."

The licence looks likely to be granted on the condition Euro Foods Plus does not advertise alcohol in its shop windows, as requested by Northamptonshire County Council's public health licensing team.

Euro Foods Plus has applied for a licence to sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A final decision will be made by Northampton Borough Council's licensing committee on next Tuesday (May 29).