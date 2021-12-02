St James fire: Fire service confirms no casualties as investigation into cause underway

A huge fire on a Northampton industrial estate was brought under control with no casualties, the fire service has confirmed.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a commercial premise off St James Mill Road at around 3.34pm yesterday (December 1)

Two workshop garages were well alight and the roof was partially collapsing.

The aftermath of the fire this morning (December 2).

The road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident and residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut.

By 5pm the blaze was under control and the scene was being damped down.

Today (December 2) NFRS has confirmed there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

A further thermal scan of the building also took place today and no hotspots were found.

St James fire on December 1.

Chief fire officer Darren Dovey said: “I attended this incident last night and it was good to see some great work all around from both our fire control and the operational crews and officers in stopping the fire spreading to adjacent premises.”