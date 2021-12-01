St James fire: Dramatic photos and footage as emergency services tackle blaze in Northampton

The fire service is advising residents close by to keep their windows and doors shut

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:50 pm

UPDATE: The blaze is now under control according to the fire service.

Emergency services remain at the scene of a huge fire in a busy part of Northampton this afternoon (December 1).

More dramatic footage and images have been shared, where the extend of the blaze can be seen.

Smoke can be seen from Briar Hill.

A fire erupted at a building off St James Mill Road earlier today. Eye witnesses say smoke could be seen billowing across the town from around 3.40pm.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue services is tackling the blaze and is advising residents close by to keep their doors and windows shut. The fire service has appliances on scene from Irthlingborough, Daventry, Brixworth, Wellingborough, the Corby aerial appliance and the Joint Command Unit.

Drivers are also advised to avoid the area as the road is blocked and traffic is building up.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are responding to a fire at St James Mill Road alongside partners.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

"People are urged to avoid this area and residents are urged to shut their doors and windows while our crews deal with this.

"We will provide a further update in due course."

Smoke is billowing across town.
