Squawking parrot's alarm impersonation sees firefighters called out to Daventry house

Firefighters were called out to a house in Daventry today - only to find the suspected smoke alarm sound was caused by a pet parrot.

The 999 call was made by operators of an intercom company when they thought they heard a smoke alarm sounding at an elderly resident's property in Windsor Close.

But when the Daventry crew arrived at about 3.45pm they found no smoke or flames.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said a parrot's fire alarm impersonation had in fact been heard over the intercom and prompted the operators to make the call.