Spinney Hill neighbours keeping the streets clean

Kind-hearted Northampton neighbours - residents of Squires Walk - have joined together to tidy their streets, verges and footpaths as part of a ‘Great Plastic Pick Up’.

The pickers collected discarded items around Spinney Hill picking and sorting rubbish ready for recycling or proper disposal.

Organiser, Nick Phillips said: “We tackled an area from Morrisons on Kettering Road to Tesco on Coppice Drive.

“A number of people stopped us throughout the clean-up congratulating us on our efforts helping to keep a small part of Northampton litter free.

“Now our main concern is how long will it take for litter bugs to discard this quantity of rubbish again.

After three hours, the volunteers collected 19 sacks of litter from a half mile stretch of pavements.

Nick added: “Local shops were the main source of the litter - discarded packaging - so it’s important for people to take it home.”

Volunteers were helped by Friends of Eastfield Park and Kevin Smith-Whelan of Enterprise Managed Services.