Specialist team sent in to clean up Northampton home in disrepair that poses 'significant health risks'

A Northampton house riddled with rats and black mould is to be repaired soon after a specialist cleaning firm carried out its initial investigation.

Plants at the Bouverie Walk property are close to reaching three-quarters up the house's wall, obscuring the ground floor windows.

The ground floor windows have been obscured by the overgrown plants

Neighbour Albert Dadal lives with his wife and he is worried the rats and black mould will affect their five-month-old baby's health.

The 32-year-old said: "The rats come into my garden. I saw five huge ones at the same time."

"The cleaning company has been round to look," claimed Mr Dadal.

"They opened the door and left saying they have never seen anything like this before.

"They told me personally they have never seen anything this bad."

Northampton Partnership Homes say they are aware of the situation and due to the "significant health risks" involved were forced to hire a specialist contractor to repair the home.

Gary Duckmanton, NPH’s head of property maintenance and compliance told us: “We understand that it has been unpleasant for residents of Bouverie Walk living near a property in disrepair.

"We are limited on the information we can share, but we can assure residents that we are doing everything we can to resolve the situation.

"It can be really difficult to communicate progress in cases like this due to the protection of customer data.

"What we can tell you is that due to the nature of the disrepair and the significant health risks involved, we needed to instruct a specialist contractor to carry out an environmental clearance.

"This has now been done and we are waiting for the contractor’s final report which will allow us to plan the next stage of repair work to this home.

"If residents have any concerns about this or any other NPH property, we would urge them to contact us on 0300 330 7003."