Speakers society first meet up in town centre hopes to 'inject some culture' into Northampton

A Northampton 'speakers society' for poets and stand up comedians is hoping to 'inject some culture' into the tIt's own with their first meeting next month.

The basement of the Dapper Sandwich Company, in Wellingborough Road, is holding the group's first meet up on March 7 between 7pm and 9pm.

Founder Matthew Holman says the society will be a place for aspiring writers to share their work and give feedback to others.

He said: "Northampton could use an injection of art and culture and the Speakers Society aims to contribute.

"It's really just a meetup event to encourage people to share their creative writing and their thoughts on current topics and get it out into the world.

"It can be stand-up comedy or stories or spoken-word poetry but I just think it helps writers to have a place to get feedback."

The topic for the first meet up is 'fear'. The monthly sessions will be closed, meaning individuals who take part will contribute with their own ideas as well as listening to others.

Matthew said: "I think Northampton needs to encourage as much culture as possible and getting people together could be the first step towards that."