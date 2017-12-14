Spate of arson attacks sees seven garden sheds torched in one Northampton area

A 31-year-old man was arrested on December 8 and has since been released under investigation following seven shed fires in one Northampton street.

Seven shed fires in the area of Mendip Road, Duston - each with varying degrees of damage - have been reported to Northamptonshire Police between November 9 and December 7.

It is understood that several fir trees also caught light during the blazes.

The Arson Taskforce, along with Crime Prevention Officers, have visited several properties in the area and provided safety advice, reassurances and provided preventative measures to residents.

Some residents were shown how to secure their letterboxes in case flammable materials were pushed through.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.