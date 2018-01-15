Son of man accidentally run over by Northampton fire engine is fundraising for dad's funeral costs

The son of a 51-year-old man, who tragically died following a road traffic collision with a fire engine just days before Christmas, has set up a fundraising page to cover his dad's funeral bill.

Only child, Owen Craig, 17, of the Headlands lost his dad, Steffen Craig, of Far Cotton, following a collision with a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service appliance, which was responding to an emergency call, at 7.20pm on Towcester Road, near to Rothersthorpe Road, on December 20.

Owen, 8, pictured with his dad Steffen Craig.

Dad-of-one, Steffen, who had impaired hearing, was seriously injured and was rushed to University Hospital Coventry for treatment where he later died the next day.

Owen, who has had trouble sleeping since the loss of his dad, said Steffen's favourite past times were playing golf at the park and hanging out with his friends.

He said: "It was a big shock, I had not seen him in over a year, and everyone was like 'it couldn't have been him' because he had no ID on him.

"So I thought it was someone else.

"I thought they'd made a mistake, but we identified his body the day after and it was him. It was a massive shock to everyone."

Owen, who was in dispute with his dad when he died, said he wishes he could have the chance to make it up with him.

He added: "I mainly saw him a lot when I was young. Some weekends every now and again I would spend a day with him, or a few hours with him, and just go out, get something to eat, or watch a film.

"I'll miss knowing that he was there and if I ended up in a lot of trouble I could find him and try and get some help from him. His mates will miss him a lot for just being there, someone to have a drink with - and having a drinking partner. They will probably miss someone they can ring at all hours of the night as well.

"What I have realised since I have found out he went, I do regret not sorting things out with him - if I had my time again I would."

Owen is trying to fundraise £500 for the cost of The Counties Crematorium, a speaker at the service and the cost of a hearse as he does not have the funds to give him the send off, which he thinks his dad deserves.

To help Owen, click: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlotte-farmer-2?utm_id=100&utm_term=xJKXjyd2P