Sol Central undergoes rebrand to attract new businesses and customers

A marketing agency, which rebranded Carnaby Street in London, has been appointed to remodel the formerly named Sol Central.

Leeds-based branding and digital marketing agency DS.Emotion is working on a entirely new website and glossy signs to transform Sol Central and work on bringing in new customers and businesses by the new year.

Under the transformation the building is now called Sol Northampton.

The marketing strategy also includes working with Palace Capital to organise events in the empty spaces such as gyms and face painting activities.

Palace Capital bought Sol Northampton in June 2015 for £20.7 million and promised to invest heavily in revamping the 200,000 square ft site.

Matt Button, director at DS.Emotion, said: “DS.Emotion are delighted to be working with Sol on the re-branding of this significant leisure attraction serving the centre of Northampton.

"We know that the town desperately needs a quality destination that can provide for its residents and growing student population.

"In working with Palace Capital Plc, we are looking forward to developing the new brand and what we’re sure will be an exciting line-up of leisure operators bringing variety and entertainment to the town centre.”

Last September Vue said it would not carry out a refurbishment at Sol Northampton until the council agreed to hold off on agreeing to another multiplex down the road at Greyfriars.

Vue told the owners of the complex in Mare Fair, Palace Capital, that expanding its outlet at Sol Northampton would not be viable because of the multi-million development set to take place on the former bus station land.

Richard Starr, executive director at Palace Capital Plc, owners of the development, said: "For over three years, Palace Capital has been working on improving Sol Northampton’s offering and the rebrand is just part of this on-going change.

"We’re not only developing the site’s look and feel, but also its contribution and connection with local people.

"We look forward to welcoming new occupiers to Sol and engaging with Northampton organisations and community groups to deliver an entertainment and leisure destination the town can be proud of”.