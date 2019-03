A new soft play facility for youngsters is to set to open inside the Grosvenor Centre.

The soft play would open in one of the vacant units on the top floor of the shopping centre in town.

The unit on the top floor of the Grosvenor Centre has sat empty since Christmas

A Grosvenor Centre notice has gone up in the window of the shop saying: "We are pleased to announce that an exciting new Soft Play Facility will be coming soon".

The unit was formally a Christmas shop.

The Grosvenor Centre has been contacted for comment.