Snowdon challenge beckons for Northampton nursing lecturers

University of Northampton Nursing lecturers are scaling new heights as part of their on-going efforts to raise money for a nurse and midwife support charity – by climbing Mount Snowdon.

Organised by Emma Dillon, senior lecturer in mental health nursing the intrepid team of amateur mountaineers aim to raise at least £650 for the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, with a walk to the peak on Saturday, October 13.

Eight members of staff from the faculty of health and society are taking part (and mascot, teddy bear ‘Jack’) and their training regime to reach this apex of alpinic athletic accomplishment has included regular walks…and convincing senior lecturer in adult nursing James Fawdon to use the stairs rather than the lifts at the University’s new, £330m Waterside campus.

The total length of the Snowdon climb is a leg-pummelling 13km which takes in two peaks along the way, with the final challenge being climbing Snowdon itself, the total height of which is 1,085 metres.

Emma said: “Within nursing, we regularly fundraise for the Cavell Trust through raffles and bake sales, so this year we decided to go the ‘extra mile’ and trek Snowdon.

“To prepare, we have organised team walks and are individually doing our own bits to support our stamina training and have even sought advice from one of the University’s Sport Psychologists to help with our mental prep and consulted the University’s Podiatry team about good foot care. We have all completed three walks of similar distance, too.

“We hope people get behind us for the nurses, midwives and healthcare assistant’s that care for us all at our most vulnerable and beat our £650 target!”

Cavell Nurses’ Trust provide support for UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering personal or financial hardship.

University of Northampton’s nursing team and students have worked closely with the Trust over the past year, raising £1,111.

Recent fund-raising projects saw learning disability nursing subject lead John Turnbull complete the Great North Run, again in aid of the Trust.

To donate, see the team’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uon2018trekkers