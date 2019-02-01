Snow continues to fall in parts of Northampton as severe weather warning remains in place

Snow has fallen across the county last night and into this morning as temperatures dipped well below zero.

Temperatures plummeted to around minus 4C last night and are currently sitting just above freezing as snow continues to fall across the town.

A severe weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, is officially in place until 1pm today (Friday).

Heavy snow is forecast at 10am in Northampton and will reduce to light snow thereafter with rain into the afternoon.

Traffic is heavier than normal in some places but no major incidents on the roads have been reported so far.

All schools in Northampton remain open at this time.

Snowy scenes on the Racecourse this morning. Picture via @NNWeather

