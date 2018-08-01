Sniffer dog tracks down two men spotted trying van door in Northampton neighbourhood

Two males have been arrested for trying car doors in a Northampton neighbourhood after they were sniffed out of hiding by a police dog.

A 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been charged with vehicle crime offences after they were tracked down and rooted out by police dog Harper.

The specialist sniffer dog was deployed to Great Houghton on Monday night (July 30) after a resident called 999.

Two males had been spotted in High Street between 11.30pm and midnight trying to gain entry to a parked van.

When officers arrived, they could not find the two suspects.

But after setting Harper on the scent, she tracked the two males down through several streets and found the pair hiding in a doorway on Cherry Tree Lane with suspected stolen items.

Police Dog Harper.

Lewis Webster, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with vehicle crime offences as has a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

Harper is part of the East Midlands Operation Support Services Dog Section (EMOpSS) and roots out criminal behaviour across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.