Sneaky burglar hid from CCTV and stole cash float from Northampton shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shop in Northampton was burgled.

At 9.30pm yesterday (Sunday, January 13) the business in Wellingborough Road was targeted by an unknown man, who got in via a rear door.

Once inside, the man took the till out of view of the firm’s CCTV, forced it open and stole the cash float before leaving.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police, who did not give the address of the shop, described the offender as: "White, in his 20s, of very slim build.

"He was wearing a very bright blue and white striped hoody and very loose fitting jeans."

Anyone who saw anything or has information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.