Smoke billows out of Northampton town centre car park following vehicle fire

A Northampton shopping centre was evacuated this afternoon following a fire in the attached car park.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the car park for the Grosvenor's Centre at around 2.50pm today (March 27) after a vehicle reportedly caught fire.

It led to the evacuation of the nearby shopping centre until emergency services could extinguish the blaze.

The shopping centre has reportedly now been opened again to the public.

Three fire crews were called to the car park to deal with the burning car, and firefighters are still on the scene.

