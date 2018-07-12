Smiles galore as Little Houghton Primary School pupils enjoy annual sports day

Rows of parents lined the race track on the school sports field as they cheered their youngsters on at Little Houghton Primary School sports day.

88 pupils took part in four races yesterday (July 11), including the egg and spoon, relay, obstacle and skipping race.

Ex-Wollaston School young leaders were on hand to award the under 11s with well-done stickers before the children got stuck into ‘house activities’ just before the school bell at 3pm.

Headteacher Carolyn Fairbrother said : “I’m very happy with the weather today - it’s the perfect condition, not too hot. The children love it”

She also thanked the Friends of Little Houghton School (FOLHS) for making sandwiches throughout the morning for all of the parents, guardians and pupils to enjoy.