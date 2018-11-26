Smiles galore as hundreds watch Christmas light switch on in Northampton's Market Square

The festivities began on Saturday (24 November) as the town was illuminated during the annual Christmas lights switch-on. Heart FM kicked off celebrations at 2pm, with fun musical performances from the casts of Royal & Derngate’s Peter Pan, starring Darren Day, Worst Witch, The Deco’s Cinderella and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Jack and the beanstalk pantomimes. For an extra special treat in the run up the lights switch-on, Northampton Town Centre BID arranged for Chase & Marshall from PAW Patrol to make personal appearances in Market Walk Shopping Centre and the heroic pups were seen once again as they joined the winners of Northampton Leisure Trust Sport Awards on stage the count down to the Christmas lights switch-on happened at 5pm. Members of Northampton Swimming Club, winners of the Community Team of the Year Award 2018, had the honour of switching on the lights this year.

Northampton Swimming Club with Paralympic champ Ellie Robinson.

