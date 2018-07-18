Smartphones and laptop stolen in break-in on Northampton street this morning

A laptop and a number of smart devices were stolen in a burglary in Northampton street early this morning.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the break-in in Broadway today (July 18) between 2.45am and 5.50am, when the offender/s gained entry into the property.

Once inside they stole a number of items including a black iPhone 5S, a Samsung Galaxy Mini S4, a black LENOVO laptop, a laptop bag and a swim bag containing three costumes and towels.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.