Smart clothes giveaway could boost interview hopes for jobseekers in Northamptonshire

A series of pop-up shops for interviewees in need of smart clothes are set to launch across Northamptonshire as part of a new scheme to help the unemployed.

Changing Rooms aims to help users of Northamptonshire County Council's employment and disability service to overcome the barriers they face in getting a job by offering support, coaching and a free interview clothing service.

Donations are being sought for the scheme at a variety of locations around the town.

Pop-up shops will open in Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough, Towcester and Corby offering employment advice and the chance to pick a suitable interview outfit, free of charge.

If participants get a job they can come back and select more items to start their working wardrobe.

Anna Earnshaw, director of adult social care at the council, said: “This scheme is all about empowering people to re-join the workforce.

"We want the people we support to feel fantastic about themselves when they go to their interview.

“A job interview can be extremely daunting and often a stressful experience and we hope this initiative will make the process that little bit easier."

The scheme is being run by county council staff and users of the Learning, Information, Volunteering and Employment (LIVE) team.

Donations of professional clothes suitable for job interviews including suits, shoes, bags and accessories will be accepted at locations across the county:

These are:

Drovers Hall, London Road, Kettering

6, Harrowden Road, Wellingborough

Abington Park Cottage, Abington Park, Northampton

EADS, Patrick Road Resource Centre, Corby

Clothing can also be dropped off to the county council offices at One Angel Square in Northampton on Tuesday, April 23.

Councillor Sandra Naden-Horley, cabinet member for adult social care said: “Interview appropriate items are sought for both men and women and this really is the perfect opportunity for local residents to be part of someone’s success story and donate garments that could help change their life by getting them back into work.”