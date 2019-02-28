Small Northampton businesses could get a third off their rates bill under new scheme

Some 1,900 retailers in Northampton could benefit from a third off their business rates under a new scheme.

Businesses with a rateable value of less than £51,000 in 2019/20 and 2020/21 will now be able to apply for the discount after Northampton Borough Council agreed to implement the new government business rate relief scheme in the town.

This could see some 1,900 shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, post offices and charity shops pay less in Northampton.

The measure is being delivered in addition to a separate scheme which helps businesses with a rateable value of less than £200,000.

Councillor Brandon Eldred, cabinet member for finance, said: “This new scheme is great news for small businesses in our area, with the discount saving them up to £3.4 million during 2019 and through to 2021.

“Our revenues and benefits team are already applying the discount to approximately 1,900 businesses that they are certain qualify. We will also be contacting a further 1,200 businesses to see if they are also eligible for the discount and welcome enquiries to ensure we help as many businesses reduce their costs as possible.”

Full details of the rate relief scheme and how to apply can be accessed here.

You can also email: businessrates@northampton.gov.uk, or call 0300 330 7000.