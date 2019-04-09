Sky high career ambitions? Airline to host cabin crew recruitment day here in Northampton

The world's largest international airline is looking to recruit a host of air stewards and stewardesses in Northampton this weekend.

Emirates is looking for candidates to join its multinational workforce during a recruitment open day on Sunday, April 14 at the Collingtree Hilton Hotel, Watering Lane.

The airline is seeking women and men to fill the new positions, which it says have been created because of the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network.

Anyone interested must arrive at the Hilton for 9am.

Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, Richard Jewsbury, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Cabin crew are offered an employment package, which includes a tax-free income, free shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Applicants must be at least 21 and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found here