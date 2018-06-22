Sky customers without internet across Northamptonshire after major cable damage

Sky customers across Northamptonshire have been left without internet due this morning.

A fault affecting nearly every exchange in the county means some homeowners have been without broadband or the ability to make landline phone calls since around 10pm last night (June 21).

The outage has reportedly been caused by damage during roadworks on the A5.

A tweet by the SkyHelpTeam at 10.20am today (June 22) reads: "Update: Northampton and Milton Keynes. Engineers remain onsite & testing solutions to restore service. Damage to cabling was caused by roadworks on the A5 / A508 / A422. Due to the location, accessing the site is harder than normal. Engineering work ongoing. Updates to follow."