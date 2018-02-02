Skip the pay and display machines at Northampton General Hospital with cashless app

Parking at Northampton General Hospital can now be paid using an app.

Visitors can now skip the pay and display machines and buy tickets for the hospital's seven onsite car parks from their phone with "PayByPhone".

The app offers the same options as the machines with text message reminders before tickets expire as well as the ability to extend parking duration remotely.

Brian Willett, hotel services manager for Northampton General Hospital's NHS Trust, said: "We have been listening to feedback from our patients and visitors and know it is important to make it as easy as possible for people to pay for parking. We think this new opportunity to use PayByPhone will help us do that."

The PayByPhone app is available on smartphones.