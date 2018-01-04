Skip hire firm donates over £30,000 to both Northampton gymnastics and sports club

Two clubs in Northampton have been awarded a cash boost as part of a community fund initiative funded by a skip hire company with a site based in Northampton.

Mick George Skips, which has a site in Great Billing, has awarded £8,500 worth of machinery and equipment to Fernie Fields Sports & Social Club as well donating £30,000 to Northants Gymnastic Academy Ltd so they can fund a new multi-use sprung floor area.

In total, £60,358 has been awarded to countywide projects, with Mick George Skips donating a further £21,858 to Higham Ferrers Junior School so they can construct an all weather sports facility.

S. J. Tebbutt, trustee at Fernie Fields Sports & Social Club said: "We are delighted to receive the grant from Mike George Ltd. This will enable us to complete the secure storage building to store our maintenance equipment, which will enable us to look after our green spaces.’’

In the first half of 2017, £460,000 was donated to projects in Northamptonshire, bringing the total funding to more than three-quarters-of-a-million-pounds for 2017.

Since the funds initiation, just shy of one hundred projects have been supported by about £2.5 million.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd said: "This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.

"The financial support that we’re able to provide, is a reflection of the businesses performance in the last six months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in.

"This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation.’’

The first round of applications for the 2018 Mick George community fund is now open. Visit: www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george-community-fund to submit entries, before March 30.