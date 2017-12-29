Ski mask-wearing robbers raid Northampton shop in broad daylight

Two men in distinct Day of the Dead style ski-masks threatened staff at a Northampton shop before running out with a selection of coats.

Police have today released CCTV pictures of two people wanted in connection with a robbery at a shop in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

One of the suspects removed his mask as he fled from the scene.

Officers were called to the shop at 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, December 28) after two suspects entered the store and took property and threatened staff before leaving.

The store owners did not wish to be named for fear of being targeted again.

CCTV has been released of the suspects who were wearing black and white masks and escaped along Wellingborough Road. They ran away from the town centre.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.