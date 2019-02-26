Six-storey block of 95 one-bed flats planned for site of spare car park in Northampton town centre

A plan to attract 'young professionals' to Northampton could see a six-story apartment block built in the town centre.

A disused office, a mid-20th-century house and a vacant car park in Castilian Street could all be demolished to make way for 95 studio and one-bedroom flats.

The build would include 83 one-bedroom flats and 16 studio flats.

The estimated £8.8million build was put to the borough council's planning board on Monday (February 25).

It would mean demolishing 41-43 Derngate, which is a mid-20th-Century house, and a vacant office at 2 Castilian Street.

This would make way for the six-storey aluminium-finish block with 83 one-bed apartments and 16 studio flats.

A design statement for the development by Rickett Architects says: "This is an opportunity to provide high-density housing within Northampton Central Area and encourage young professionals to take residents in the Central Area."

The land is currently occupied by a vacant office, a car park and a mid-20th-century house.

The statement also claims it would help the borough council hit a target to increase the town centre's population by 50 per cent 2026.