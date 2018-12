Each of the six new cocktails will be available after 10pm from Grosvenor Casino Northampton bringing a range of late-night drinks to customers who are looking for something to wind down their evening or pick up the late-night fun.

1. Midnight Mule A twist on the classic Mexican Mule, this drink brings notes of ginger and lime with a tequila twist

2. Melon Zing A short 'energising' drink bringing a melon kick.

3. Mochatini Combines the classic espresso martini with cocoa flavours

4. Dark Berry Bramble Refreshing combination of sweet and sour, incorporating the fruity flavours of blackberries and raspberries

