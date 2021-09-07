Six crews of firefighters battle lunchtime blaze in village house near Northampton

Up to 30 firefighters spent three hours battling a blaze which damaged a property in a Northamptonshire village on Monday (September 6).

Investigations are under way to establish the cause of the fire, which started in a garage and spread to the first floor of a house in Yardley Hastings at around lunchtime.

Six crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Earls Barton, Moulton, Daventry and Rushden used breathing apparatus to tackle flames and remove two gas cylinders which were in danger of exploding.

Five crews of firefighters tackled the blaze in a house in Yardley Hastings yesterday

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters found large amounts of smoke and the garage well alight upon arrival.

"Although everyone was safely out of the house, flames were starting to spread to the first floor of the attached property.

"Firefighters also isolated gas to the property and identified two gas cylinders which were then cooled and moved safely away. No cause of the fire has yet been identified."