Silverstone circuit to host annual charity bike ride

Northamptonshire Cyclists are being invited to take to their saddles to join the annual charity NorPIP bike ride.

Now in its seventh year, mass cycle and family fun day takes place at the world famous Silverstone Circuit - the home of Formula 1 and the heart of the UK – on May bank holiday Monday 7.

The event is being organised by third year BA Events Management students from the University of Northampton - Isabel Taylor, Amelia Davey, Hannah Crussell, Emma Jones, Ryan Bradshaw and Alicja Mierzejewska on behalf of the NorPIP charity.

NorPIP (Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership) supports parents to be and parents with children under two to form stable relationships, working with mums and dads who suffer from anxiety, depression, postnatal depression, perinatal psychosis and other issues like domestic violence.

It is hoped that the event will raise over £12,000 with all proceeds going directly to the charity and to raise awareness of their work.

Following family friendly activities in the circuit’s Wing complex, cyclists will get the chance to follow in the tyre tracks of motorsport racing by cycling round Silverstone’s 3.66 mile long Grand Prix circuit.

All riders must be aged seven or over and must be wearing safety helmets in order to access the track.

Tickets start from £15 for adults and £5 for children and are available through Eventbrite, but can also be accessed via the event website and social media: facebook.com/NorpipBikeRide Twitter and Instagram @Norpipbikeride.

Go to www.norpip.org.uk/