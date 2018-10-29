'Silhouettes' of six WWI Tommys will take a seat at Northampton church this Rememberance Sunday

A Northampton church will be the home to the 'silhouettes' of six WWI Tommys for the centenary Remembrance Sunday this year.

St John the Baptist Church, in Kingsthorpe, is celebrating after being awarded six of the memorial figures after earning a grant through the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

The There But Not There silhouettes have been created to mark the 100-year centenary of the WWI armistice. Credit Martin Baraud.

They have been created as part of the There But Not There installation to remember the 100-year anniversary of the First World War armistice.

Each silhouette occupies a seat on a pew and allows people to sit next to them and remember lives lost in war.

During the Remembrance Service - which the Kingsthorpe church will hold on the morning of November 11 - the six silhouettes will be seated on a pew between the memorial stained window and the honours board.

They will help commemorate 91 Kingsthorpe men who lost their lives during The Great War.

Five of the Tommys have been funded by the grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund, while a sixth has been donated by a parishioner.

The silhouettes will remain at the church for the entire of November.

St John the Baptist Church will also hold a craft fair on November 3 between 10am and 4pm to help create 400 plastic poppies, to form a display in the churchyard for November.