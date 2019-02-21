'Significant upheaval for families' as flat blocks might be demolished in Spring Boroughs

A proposal is being considered by Northampton Partnership Homes to demolish flat blocks in Spring Boroughs for 126 new homes.

Residents living in St Marys and Berkeley House have raised a number of concerns with their blocks, some of which NPH cannot address through refurbishment work due to the extent of the work needed.

NPH is currently talking to residents on a proposal to redevelop this area and build 126 new homes - but 82 flats would need to be knocked down in two streets to do so.

Today (Thursday, February 21) Northampton Partnership Homes sent an intention to demolish notice to all residents in the two blocks.

Receiving the legal notice does not mean demolition will start anytime soon, but it does let residents know formally that their home could be demolished as part of the proposal.

Helen Town, assistant director of asset management and development at NPH said: “We understand that residents will find this news unsettling and it will cause significant upheaval for individuals and families.

"The welfare of our residents is our priority and we have a team of specialist staff in place to support each household according to their specific needs.

"We are talking to everyone affected by these proposals and their views will be taken into account before we submit a planning application for the development."

If in due course planning is approved, NPH promise much improved accommodation for existing residents as well as over 40 additional council homes in the area, many of which will be suitable for families.

Mrs Town added: “We are currently considering a proposal to demolish blocks at Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court to build 126 new homes on the site.

"We have been to meet individual residents over the last ten days, and are still meeting with all residents at St Mary’s and Berkeley House to talk about these proposals for the two buildings and hear about what residents think.

"For some time, residents have raised concerns about the condition of the two buildings, the security, lack of parking and green space. There is also a need for larger homes and we have been looking at how we can address these issues.”

Since 2016, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has been working with Spring Boroughs residents to invest in their homes and the neighbourhood.

This includes new council homes, the refurbishment of existing homes, as well as environmental and landscaping works.

Northampton Borough Council intends to demolish the following properties:

1-36 Berkeley House, Castle Street, Spring Boroughs, Northampton, NN1 2RQ

37-60 Berkeley House, Castle Street, Spring Boroughs, Northampton, NN1 2RQ

1-22 St Mary's Court, Horsemarket, Spring Boroughs, Northampton, NN1 2SL