Sign goes up at Northampton brewer's pop-up bar ahead of first night

A pop-up bar in Northampton led by a town centre brewer is braced for its first night tonight

Phipps NBC, based in Gold Street, is teaming up with Wellingborough's Saxby's Cider and Kettering-based Three Hills Brewing to bring a new ale and cocktail bar to Northampton for this December only.

The Corner House has opened on the junction of the Derngate and St Giles Street.

The Corner House Pop Up Bar will open this evening (Friday, November 30) at 7pm at the junction of Derngate with St Giles Street.

The three county brewers have joined forces to offer Phipps gins and ales, local cider and craft beers under one roof throughout December.

It will open on the site of the former Outcast hair salon.

Phipps NBC's co-director Alaric Neville said: "The Corner House building in Derngate is a beautiful building and it's got so much character on the inside. It's a terrific home for a pop-up bar. Plus, it's one less empty shop in Northampton for Christmas.

"We will be selling all of Phipps' gins and ales, Saxby's cider and Three Hills craft beers, as well as the best of the rest. And on Friday, we will be launching our new orange and cinnamon Phipps ale for the festive season."

The pop-up bar has been opened with a short-term licence and an eventual closing date has not yet been announced.