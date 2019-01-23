Showaddywaddy get set to make county return for Corby Core show

The iconic teddy boys of the 1970s Showaddywaddy are back in the county to headline The Core this weekend.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have gone on to sell more than 20 million records and have toured extensively all over the world.

The current line-up features original members Romeo Challenger and Rod Deas, joined by Rob Hewins, Dean Loach, Andy Pelos, Ray Hatfield and Billy Norman.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting, featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the charts of Europe, including Under The Moon Of Love, Three Steps To Heaven, Hey Rock ‘n’ Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more.

Showaddywaddy headline The Core on Friday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £26 and can be booked by calling 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com