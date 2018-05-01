Shoppers could win £1,000 at Northampton's Grosvenor Centre this weekend

Lucky shoppers could win an array of prizes in the town centre this weekend - thanks to the train operator that serves Northampton passengers.

London Northwestern Railway will be at the Grosvenor Centre on Saturday (May 5) inviting weekend shoppers and passengers alike to take part in ‘That’s The Ticket’ challenge, with a chance of winning a cash prize of £1,000.

Shoppers who spin the London Northwestern Railway wheel could pick up travel freebies.

Residents will be asked to guess the ‘On The Day’ price of a train ticket from Northampton to London Euston. Those who guess correctly may be in with a chance of winning the top prize.

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “Rail travel is becoming an increasingly popular and accessible option for passengers looking to travel to London.

"Where ticket prices may have put people off in the past, we’re hoping to show that a trip to the capital doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“Travelling by train to London makes sense and eliminates the need to worry about parking. Our services begin early in the morning and finish late into the evening, allowing people plenty of time to enjoy a day out in the city.”

London Northwestern Railway will also be placing its own spin the wheel game at the Grosvenor Centre and shoppers will be invited to spin to win free prizes, including a free ticket, travel size wallet, or a reusable coffee cup.