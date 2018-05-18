Shop worker threatened with knife in Northampton robbery

A robber threatened a Northampton shop worker with a knife while demanding cash.

Northamptonshire Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery, which took place on Saturday, April 28 in Kettering Road, near Derby Road, between 8.50am and 9.10 am.

After demanding the cash, the man made off towards Perry Road, where he discarded items of clothing, having been followed by a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said: "The offender was a white man, aged 30 to 40, between 5ft 11in and 6ft 2in, of a thick set build with a round face and short stubble.

"He was wearing a light beige parka coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and white trainers."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the person in the e-fit or who may have any information about this incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.