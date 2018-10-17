Shop specialising in party games set to open in Northampton

A shop selling the likes of Cards Against Humanity and other party games will open in Northampton next month.

Until now an internet-only company supplying the likes of Amazon, Squizzas! will open its doors in Wellingborough Road - near the Mem Saab restaurant - on November 23.

Co-owner Luke Bedden said: "We do family-friendly games too but a lot of our stock is for 16 and overs.

"We are very much hoping to attract the student market, which is growing in Northampton and it could be fantastic for businesses like ours."

The shop will stock games such as adult-orientated pictionary-style game Over the Line, and the deliberately offensive Cards Against Humanity, described as 'a party game for horrible people'.

It also sells board games for families.

Among the unique aspects of the shop are its demonstration area set aside for people to play the games.

And customers are able to pay for goods with Bitcoin, via an app that scans a QR code on the product. The owners believe they are the first games shop that accepts the cryptocurrency.

The opening will be attended by Mayor Tony Ansell and Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, with Black Friday deals on offer.

Squizzas! is opening with help from a Business Incentive Grant from Northampton Borough Council.

Luke and co-owner Sean French are spending £5,000 on the shop front and £10,000 fitting out the shop floor, which will be matched by the council.

Nabil Abbas, marketing executive at Squizzas!, said: "The council have been ever so good to us.

"They got back to us quickly and helped us along. They worked really hard to make this work."