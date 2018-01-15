Shootings in Northampton 'rare' say police after shotgun incident at pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after shots were discharged at a pub in Northampton.

The force has this morning confirmed the incident reported by the Chron over the weekend, saying officers were called to the King David pub in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, at 12.30am on Saturday, January 13.

Police say they believe a firearm - said by pub staff to be a shotgun - was discharged at the property, causing damage.

A police spokeswoman said: "During the incident a man in his 20s was struck by a car outside the pub, causing non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“This was a distressing incident for the people involved and I would like to reassure the public that an investigation into what happened is underway. Incidents such as this are rare and we are doing all we can to establish what happened and who was responsible."

There were a number of people inside the pub at the time of the incident and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information regarding it on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.