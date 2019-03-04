Shocking moment Northampton dad is kneed in the face by police caught on camera

This is the moment an innocent man was kneed in the head by police during an arrest at a Northampton convenience store.

Geoff Boyson, 40, suffered suspected broken ribs and cuts to the head after being arrested by Northamptonshire Police for a crime he was later cleared of in court.

The officers were videoed kneeing Geoff more than six times before they cuffed him.

The incident happened when the father-of-one attempted to mediate between bailiffs and the owners of a convenience store.

But the bailiffs accused him of interfering with their duties and called the police, who arrived and arrested him.

A video of the arrest shows the former security guard being wrestled to the ground by two officers and repeatedly kneed in the head and body.

Geoff was charged with assaulting a police officer but was found not guilty after a trial at Wellingborough Magistrates Court in January.

Geoff - pictured here with wife Michelle and son Jack - was found innocent at Wellingborough Magistrate's Court.

The case is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Geoff, who is currently off work with a bad back, said: "I didn't want to get arrested so I went to leave.

"As I was exiting, a police officer grabbed me and pulled me to the ground.

"I had a bad back at the time and didn't resist arrest at all, but I didn't want my back to get hurt.

Geoff's injuries included cuts to the head and suspected broken ribs.

"They kicked and kneed me. They both hit me quite hard. It was completely unnecessary.

"It was absolutely appalling treatment. I didn't deserve it. I just wanted to help."

The incident happened at the Body Fuel convenience store, in Kingsley Park Terrace, in Northampton on January 28 last year.

Geoff had got to know the owners because they frequently visited the cafe next door where his wife Michelle, 35, worked.

Geoff said: "They can't get away with doing what they did."

It is claimed the bailiffs were chasing a debt for the previous owners, but the new owners are Indian and had poor English.

They asked Geoff to translate and mediate but the situation soon spiraled out of control.

He said: "I was just trying to mediate between them and be helpful. But they just weren't prepared to talk to me at all.

"There was obvious confusion. I tried to explain that it's not their debt but I was told to leave. The shop owners had letters to prove it.

"I felt I had a right to be there because I was helping out. They accused me of interfering and said I had no business to be there."

Police ordered Geoff to leave the store or face being taken into custody and he was bundled to the floor and arrested.

He was kept in custody until later that evening and, when released, went to hospital with chest pains.

Geoff claims A&E doctors at Northampton General Infirmary told him he had suspected broken ribs, but was not given an x-ray.

He says he also suffered cuts and bruises to the head, hands and face during the arrest.

Geoff was found not guilty of one charge of assaulting a police officer at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on January 22 this year.

He lodged a complaint with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) shortly after he was arrested.

"The complaints process is very slow and quite frustrating," he said. "It hasn't finished yet and is still ongoing.

"But they have said it's clear I showed no aggression. I want something to be done about it."

Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A complaint from a 40-year-old man was recorded five days after an incident which occurred on January 28, 2018.

"An internal investigation into the circumstances of this complaint could not begin until a subsequent court case had concluded, so as not to undermine the legal proceedings.

“Now these proceedings are complete, the complaint will be investigated fully by the force’s Professional Standards Department, in line with the College of Policing’s Code of Ethics and relevant statutory guidance.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while a complaint investigation is ongoing.”