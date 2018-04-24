Shetland pony stabbed during incident at farm near Raunds

Police have launched an investigation after a Shetland pony was stabbed several times in an attack at a farm in East Northants.

Officers were called to an incident at a farm in Hargrave, near Raunds, shortly before 8am today (Tuesday) following a report of a horse being attacked and injured.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A Shetland pony suffered a number of stab wounds and is currently receiving veterinary treatment.

“Three chickens were also injured during the incident but sadly have been put down due to their injuries.

“A man, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, was seen running away from the scene.

“A full search of the surrounding area has taken place and officers are currently conducting enquiries in the area.”

The spokesman said an investigation is under way and officers are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information about the incident, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A JustGiving page has since been set up to help raise £1,500 towards the pony’s vet bills.

