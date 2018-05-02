Shelves cleared and shop emptied as last of town centre bakeries Olivers shuts its doors

One of the last remaining shops from the former Oliver Adams bakeries chain in Northampton town centre has shut its doors.

The shelves of the store in Mercer's Row were empty yesterday (May 2) as customers arrived in the morning to find the bakery closed and the ovens cold.

The shop shelves have been cleared and the till and fridge have gone.

It was one of six Oliver Adams bought out in April by a group called Bakery Organic last year after the Northampton-based firm abruptly went bust and made 150 employees redundant.

It comes after a plan was approved by the borough council to demolish the Oliver Adams factory in Gladstone Road and turn the site into industrial units. The company had a history stretching back to 1856.

The bought-out shops reopened as "Olivers" just days after the company went bust.

However, Lawrence's coffee house in St Giles Street, which also shut when the company went under, never recovered. Plans have now been submitted to convert it into a restaurant and flats.

Bakery Organic has been contacted for a comment.