Sheep stolen from farm near Kettering

A small black Welsh Mountain ewe has been stolen from a barn near Kettering.

The theft happened some time between 9pm on Tuesday, April 9, and the following day, when the offenders accessed the barn in Ringstead after crossing land from a nearby greenway.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who may have recently acquired such a sheep or knows anyone who has, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000183941.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.