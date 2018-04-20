“She had a bright future ahead of her” - school’s tribute to teenager killed in road smash

The headteacher at a Kettering school has paid a heartfelt tribute to a pupil who died tragically this week.

Meredita Kelmelyte has been officially named this morning as the 17-year-old who {https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/kettering-school-pupil-dies-in-road-smash-1-8467548 |died in the smash|} in Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, at about 9.10pm on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the car crash which killed Meredita Kelmelyte on Wednesday in Pytchley NNL-180420-100638005

She joined Bishop Stopford School in Headlands, Kettering, in September as an a-level student.

Flowers, candles and heartfelt messages have been left at the scene of the crash by friends and family.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said in a statement this morning (Friday)

“Meredita joined Bishop Stopford School for a-level studies in September. She settled in very quickly, making friends and impressing us all with her winning personality and excellent attitude to her studies.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash that killed Meredita Kelmelyte NNL-180420-100709005

“She had a very bright future ahead of her. Meredita quickly established herself as a highly valued member of our school, and her sudden and tragic loss is being felt very keenly amongst staff and students.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Meredita’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

An inquest into Meredita’s death is likely to be opened next week, the coroner has confirmed.

Two other teens including a 17-year-old boy who was driving, were injured in the incident and officers are still appealing for witnesses.

Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, where Meredita Kelmelyte was killed on Wednesday NNL-180420-100659005

The red Vauxhall Corsa was being driven along Orlingbury Road in the direction of Orlingbury when it collided with a tree.

Officers investigating the cause of the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.