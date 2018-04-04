Shake bar closes down in Northampton shopping centre

A juice, smoothie and milkshake bar has closed down in the Grosvenor Centre.

Shake, located on the ground floor opposite Superdrug, closed down suddenly last week.

The outlet served fresh juice, smoothies and milkshakes, specialising in more than 100 flavours.

A legal notice went up outside the unit, issued by the Grosvenor Centre on March 26, advising that the lease has been determined.

The Notice Pursuant to the Torts (Interference With Goods) Act 1977 stated that any attempt by the former tenant to break back into the premises may constitute a criminal offence.

The unit has now been boarded up.