Sex attacker who assaulted a woman in a Northampton park and an OAP in her home has sentenced increased

A 'dangerous' sex attacker from Northampton has earned himself an extra month in jail after wasting top judges' time with a 'truly hopeless' sentence appeal.

Mohammed Niajmul Haque, 24, of Lindsay Avenue, Abington, was caged for 11 years at Northampton Crown Court on July 17, 2015.

Branded a "danger to the public", he was ordered to serve an extra four years on licence after his release from custody.

Haque admitted two counts of sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and robbery.

His first victim was a woman in her 50's, Mr Justice Jay told London's Appeal Court today.

She was walking on Northampton Racecourse when Haque went up to her and put one hand over her mouth and covered her eyes with the other.

He told her "not to make a sound and do as she was told", said he had a knife and threatened to kill her.

He punched her in the face twice and pushed her to the ground, where he straddled her and tried to remove her trousers.

She resisted and he sexually assaulted her before leaving.

The second victim was in her 80's and Haque knocked on the door of her Northampton home.

She answered, expecting her daughter, only to be confronted by Haque.

He pushed her back and demanded money and found £20 and some loose change.

He then pushed the pensioner to the ground and ordered her to remove her clothes.

She refused telling him she was "old enough to be his grandmother".

Haque picked up a metal pole and threatened to hit her and then pulled down his trousers.

He then pulled down her trousers and underwear, leaving her naked from the waist down.

Haque told the pensioner not to call the police before leaving with the money.

Lawyers for Haque, of previous good character, did not challenge the judge's finding of dangerous.

However, they argued that his sentence was too long and should be reduced.

But Mr Justice Jay, sitting with Lady Justice Jay and Mr Justice Picken, said: "We do consider that this application is truly hopeless."

As it was "totally unmeritorious", the judge took the rare step of adding 28 days onto the jail time Haque will serve.