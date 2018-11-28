Severe weather warning issued for Northamptonshire with winds set to reach 50mph

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across parts of Northamptonshire tomorrow (Thursday).

The warning, which is currently in place from 3am until 2pm tomorrow, reads: "A spell of wet and windy weather is expected, with a small chance of very strong and disruptive winds."

Some short-term loss of power could be experienced, as well as flying debris, damage to buildings and disruption on the roads and rail.

The wind, which could reach between 40-50mph, is expected to peak between 8am and 10am.

The weather warning covers the vast majority of the country.