Severe weather warning issued for Northamptonshire as we head into the May Bank Holiday weekend

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to hit Northamptonshire this weekend as temperatures set to soar.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather weather for heavy rain which kicks in at 6am tomorrow (Saturday) until midnight on Sunday for the county.

Temperatures are set to reach 21C on Saturday and 22-23C on Sunday and Monday with showers, thunderstorms and sunshine all mixed in across the weekend.

The entire country will be sunny, but humid, as the soaring temperatures set to set off the thunderstorms.