Severe delays on the A45 into Northampton this morning

Drivers are facing severe delays on the A45 in Northampton this morning...after a broken down car has partially blocked the road.

The AA reported that delays of up to 40 minutes were being experienced by drivers on the A45 coming into Northampton from Wellingborough.

The AA said the A45 was "partially blocked and queueing traffic for five miles due to stalled vehicle on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound from B573 Northampton Road (Grendon / Earls Barton Turn Off) to A5076 Great Billing Way (Great Billing Interchange). Congestion to Little Irchester. Travel time is 40 minutes."